Passing through your beautiful city, I lost my money clip with all my ID, credit cards and money. Flying J would not accept payment without proper ID. Up came a gentleman, with I assume his wife, and put $50 worth of gas into my vehicle. I was so upset over my loss I totally forgot to get his name.
This is the only way I can think of to get my thanks to him. Thank you, kind sir. I am convinced that this act of kindness is in your nature and for that I’m sure God will have a window seat in heaven for you.
Werner Koelin
Alamogordo, N.M.