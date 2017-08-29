In the aftermath of the resignation of Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott, the Utah GOP is investigating interim recorder Julie Dole.
It is my opinion the county attorney and the Utah attorney general should also investigate Dole and Karmen Sanone on criminal grounds for possible conspiracy to defraud the county government, and the public electorate. Did they fail in their duty to protect the county from possible adverse legal action and to advise Mayor Ben McAdams of the inability of Ott to perform his duties?
Their actions appear to have been motivated by self-promotion, self-preservation and, probably on Dole’s part, a planned desire to internally appropriate the position of the office of the recorder to advance her own agenda, and to secrete Ott’s inability to perform his duties until the next election to position herself for an easy, unopposed election to Ott’s chair by facilitating a timely withdrawal from future re-election by Ott.
This reeks of failure to protect and advance the protection of the public trust and failure to discharge the oath of public office.
Corrie Southworth
Magna