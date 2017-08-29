At this point, I believe it has occurred to most thinking people to be more afraid of President Donald Trump’s reckless bluster than of Kim Jong Un’s aggression in the current contest to see who can be the biggest nuclear macho stud. After all, threats from North Korea are nothing new, but responding to them with schoolyard taunting is. And it’s painfully obvious that Trump can’t intimidate a man who grew up in a family culture of “kill your family members before they kill you.”