At this point, I believe it has occurred to most thinking people to be more afraid of President Donald Trump’s reckless bluster than of Kim Jong Un’s aggression in the current contest to see who can be the biggest nuclear macho stud. After all, threats from North Korea are nothing new, but responding to them with schoolyard taunting is. And it’s painfully obvious that Trump can’t intimidate a man who grew up in a family culture of “kill your family members before they kill you.”
But at this point, what frightens me even more is the silence of Utah’s congressional delegation. While some members of Congress with integrity (in both parties) have stood up to say this posturing is dangerous, our own delegation remains silent. If Barack Obama were still president, they wouldn’t hesitate to call him out over far less-pressing issues.
Is our delegation really so intensely partisan that they’ll risk nuclear war rather than get some bad press from Fox News for standing up to Trump?
It’s a terrifying thought.
Paul Gibbs
West Valley City