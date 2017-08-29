I find myself in agreement with President Trump. It seems unreasonable to remove Confederate memorials. They are wonderful beautiful statues and are an important part of our nation’s history. But, of course, these statues of Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and Jefferson Davis, among others, only tell half of the story.
To present a more balanced view, perhaps we should require communities that insist on retaining their Confederate memorials on public lands to also erect statues of Abraham Lincoln, Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Frederick Douglass or Harriet Tubman.
These Union emancipation statues should be at least 10 percent larger than the accompanying Confederate memorials. After all, the Union won.
Tim Fluetsch
Sandy