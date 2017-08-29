To all of the Philistines at the state school board who want to yank the art programs, claiming that they won’t be valuable later on: My two brothers and I have all made our livings as artists. Our interest began in elementary school. It’s not all about paper chains and plaster hand casts.
The arts are vital to any civilization and have been for thousands of years. And not just the performing arts and fine arts; the arts are a key component in architecture, education, interior design, fashion, broadcasting, the movie industry, automotive design, product design, web technology, gaming, retail, publishing, advertising and marketing.
Teach your own kids how to balance a checkbook. Any smartphone comes with a calculator. Your debit card? Done by a graphic designer. Oh, and your bank’s website? Ditto.
Personally, the periodic table hasn’t benefited me one iota. Nor has the life of Nebuchadnezzar.
Scott Perry
Salt Lake City