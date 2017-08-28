My wife, Klancy, received a flattering present for her 84th birthday. A bar on Main Street “carded” her, requiring her to prove she was over 21. They agree with me that she still has her youthful good looks.
They scanned her driver license into their computer. The bar told us that they are required to send that information to the DABC.
The DABC told me that the bar is mistaken; they must retain for seven days the driver license numbers for all patrons who are not obviously over 35, and must allow law enforcement or other government agencies to see it.
The records are not public; gossip columnists have no legal access.
Aren’t Utah’s liquor laws wonderful?
Noel de Nevers
Salt Lake City