I suspect LDS officials do not want to make it appear as though there are chinks — other than the now-ousted Hamula — in the official LDS armor. They are trying to create the impression that Hamula did not challenge LDS doctrine or defy LDS leaders because Mormon doctrine is faithworthy and sound, and LDS leaders are generally above reproach. This points the finger directly back at Hamula and implies he committed a personal transgression — possibly a moral lapse.