I have been reading both in The Salt Lake Tribune and online about the harassment of the United States Navy in various locations around the world. There is one very easy solution to this problem. The president and/or the secretary of defense has to authorize the ships to defend themselves.
I also read an article which told of a drone landing on the HMS Queen Elizabeth, the newest aircraft carrier of the English Navy.
A United States Navy aircraft carrier has multiple anti-aircraft systems which would easily take out any drone that approaches within a dangerous distance. When that happens, take it out.
When one of those idiotic armed speed boats approaches too close to a United States Navy warship, let the ship open fire. A radio warning on “bridge to bridge” or other frequencies, then a shot across the bow, if no change in course, blow it out of the water. It would not be long before the antagonists run out of drones and stupid people to man the speed boats.
Problem solved.
By the way, I am a United States Navy, Vietnam veteran (three tours).
Kevin Greer
West Jordan