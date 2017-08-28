In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) pulls into Dry Dock 5 in Yokosuka, Japan on June 15, 2016. The U.S. military says the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan and says there have been injuries. In a brief written statement, U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy has requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard. It said June 16. that the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka. (Patrick Dionne/U.S. Navy via AP)