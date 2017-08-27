“Fire and fury like the world has never seen.” By these words President Trump has shown himself to be an existential threat to the entire bloody world. This is terrifying language from the president of the United States, the most powerful person on Earth.
Can you imagine the outrageous and unfathomable tragedy, not only for the death and destruction that would ensue, but to the world economy and to future generations if a nuclear catastrophe were to unfold on the Korean peninsula and, potentially, in our own country? As always, the worst would be visited mostly on the poor and disadvantaged, but no one would be spared.
We must take every means legally available to bring him down. Senators and representatives must stand up and have the courage to oppose this dangerously unstable president. This is not trivial.
Citizens must speak out, recognize the danger to everything we hold dear. The Trump administration’s behavior is a repudiation of the values we have embraced as Americans for hundreds of years.
Return to aspiring to a fair, just, and civilized society. Stand up!
David Mortensen
Salt Lake City