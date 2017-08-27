Democrats, you can come out of your hiding places. The election is over, and you lost. This is the time to start rebuilding the Democratic Party.
While Trump is dismantling the Republican Party, you have an opportunity to reorganize your party. No more promises. The people want to see action.
You say you want a single-payer health care plan? You have to fight for it. Where are the demonstrations? Where are the marches on Washington, D.C.? Have you written a bill and submitted it to the House and Senate? Have you organized phone calls and started letters flowing to Senate and House members?
Democrats need to state the values they believe in, publicize them and then find some good people to run for public offices. Do this on the national level and also on the local scene. Finance their campaigns by appealing to the grass roots for small donations; that’s what Obama did and it worked.
Bernie Sanders did the same thing and it was working for him until he decided to throw in with the Democratic Party.
Get off the mat, tighten up your boxing gloves and continue to fight for what you believe in.
Bob Van Velkinburgh
South Ogden