After endless information being rained down upon us concerning health care, ACA (Obamacare), Trumpcare, TrumpIdon’tCare, Republicare and the rest, I’ve come to the conclusion that what Obama did with the ACA was try to close some of the many gates that led down the corridors of poverty.
Before the ACA you could be living good one day, only to be wiped out by a catastrophic medical issue the next. It seems like the Republicans couldn’t put up with the many lives saved and the reduction of people entering the poorhouse. Thanks to Obama, some of those gates were closed. Now I see how the Republicans are finding new pathways to poverty for those of us not taken out in the health care wave of destruction we would have seen with Trumpcare.
On the horizon, sure to affect millions and send many reeling into poverty, are the failures and soon-to-be catastrophic failures of pension plans across this country. As recently as six months ago some defined pension plans that retirees are presently collecting have had the monthly benefits cut in half.
There are trillions of dollars at stake here. Fund managers, pension managers and, of course, politicians put short-term gains for themselves above the long-term interests of retirees. This affects millions of people.
It’s time to stop filling all of those new private prisons that many politicians are invested in with new generations of targeted people with targeted penalties against them and start filling them with the people who are doing the real crime in this nation: white collar criminals whose crimes affect the human infrastructure of this country but who often walk away millionaires and billionaires because of the piss-poor politicians in this country who have unlimited marketing available to them to con the average voter.
Roy Schanche
Taylorsville