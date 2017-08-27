I searched the Aug. 8 Tribune for a few words about the passing of the great Broadway legend Barbara Cook — and nothing.
Hey, Tribune readers, she was the first Marian the Librarian in “The Music Man.” She nailed all those ferocious high notes in “Candide” and she never even learned to read music. She overcame depression and alcoholism and emerged late in her life as one of the finest interpreters of our greatest songwriters’ work!
Doesn’t she rate even a sentence or two in Salt Lake City’s paper of record?
Karen Bryan
Kearns