That effort does not mean jettisoning our favorite hymns or whatever just because a white person wrote them; that’s just cheap and divisive, and fails to accomplish anything. Rather, it means making room at the real and powerful decision-making tables for everyone, and opening up air-time for and listening to others’ point of view and favorite hymns, bringing cultures born of the invented, imposed segregation of peoples together and identifying and jettisoning the parts that lied to and divided us, in order to grow into something more just and human. If anyone chooses to read that as jettisoning them, that’s nothing more than their sad choice, and we say our goodbyes.