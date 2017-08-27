All members of Congress, please help protect America and the world from Trump’s reaction dealing with North Korea or any international threats. The way that Trump is acting is more dangerous than North Korea or any other terrorist group. Trump is mentally unstable, incompetent and he lacks the skills of leadership to represent the United States in the eyes of the free world. It all comes to be Trump’s ego and a bully personality to be self-serving for him and his family.
I agree with John McCain’s comment: “Trump’s blustering does nothing but endanger the United States and its allies. He has very little understanding of international diplomacy and is more interested in making himself seem masculine and militant to his base rather than finding legitimate solutions to the North Korean [situation].”
The Republican Party needs to do something very soon, because Trump and his administration are leading us into World War III or a civil war with their crazy agenda, which is unacceptable. Trump needs a mental evaluation. In fact, a 24-hour-a-day, seven-days-a-week babysitter.
Please stop Trump from governing our country from his golf course or via Twitter, especially when it comes to our national security. And, to help you balance your budget, save the cost of all of this unnecessary travel and security expenses for his weekly golf trips.
Guillermo Avila Oaz
Salt Lake /city