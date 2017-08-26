That gave me pause. Perhaps as parents we’re all to blame not for teaching our children just “not to hate” but for not voicing and demonstrating to them constantly that these things are most vile. That marginalizing any group for race, religion, origin, sexual orientation or physical abilities are so contrary to this country’s principles that they need to stand and be counted when they see them among their peers. After all, who does a child admire most but us? We cannot be silent when our children, no matter what their age, witness these demonstrations. If we don’t speak to them, their peers will. Johnny Cash’s children came out with one voice denouncing one of the right-wing demonstrators for wearing a shirt with their father’s picture on it. Our father said often that “we could choose love or hate, I choose love.”