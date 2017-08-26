I massaged GDP numbers every way possible and even if you took all eight years of the Obama presidency, including the 2009 dip of -2.9 percent, you still get an eight-year average of 1.53 percent. Other years ranged from a low of 1.5 to a high of 2.9. The first two Trump quarters of 1.2 and 2.6 percent seem pretty much in line with the post-recession Obama years.