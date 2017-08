I read in The Tribune that a Utah state legislator (Adam Gardiner) wants to take away the Philo T. Farnsworth statue from the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall Collection. I was just recently in Washington, D.C., and saw the Farnsworth statue. My mom was actually one of the people who helped come up with the idea to have a statue to honor Farnsworth and I think he should stay in the U.S. Capitol.