My husband and I are senior citizens and have written checks to the liquor stores for 30 years. They have now put a notice in the liquor stores that they will not take checks after Sept. 30. As you may have guessed, this has not set well with us.
The state has enough control over us with its regulations and laws controlling alcohol. This is the last straw.
In last month’s AARP magazine we read that over 85 percent of all senior citizens still write checks. After I called the liquor store we use to file a complaint, I was laughed at and was told to use a debit card. We have called the DABC to file a complaint but have not been contacted back. Checks are accepted at all retail stores, some even cancel the check on the spot and give it back to you. If they are worried about the check not clearing the bank, this method would ensure the money is there.
Are they trying to eliminate sales to a portion of the population without consulting us? I thought they worked for all of us. They surely make enough money off of us to afford to continue taking checks and pay for the staffing needed to do so.
Debby Zuver
Sandy