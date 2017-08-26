In last month’s AARP magazine we read that over 85 percent of all senior citizens still write checks. After I called the liquor store we use to file a complaint, I was laughed at and was told to use a debit card. We have called the DABC to file a complaint but have not been contacted back. Checks are accepted at all retail stores, some even cancel the check on the spot and give it back to you. If they are worried about the check not clearing the bank, this method would ensure the money is there.