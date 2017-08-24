Officials have been telling protesters to stay home and let the alt-right exercise their First Amendment rights. Maybe if decent people would have protested the likes of Adolf Hitler as he was coming to power, a dark part of our world history could have been different.
Some say our president is a racist. I think he is much worse than that. He is like a drug dealer that feeds off of ignorant people who are easily fooled that hate is the answer to their problems. By not strongly denouncing these hate groups, our president is supplying them with even more of this drug called hate. And like the opioid crisis today, it is growing. Hate groups are on the rise.
So you can stay home the next time a hate group decides to march in your city or you can stand up against evil and prevent the next Hitler from coming to power.
Jim Sefandonakis
Holladay