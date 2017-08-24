However, despite these official condemnations of racism today, why does there continue to be no disciplinary action taken against its member Sister Ayla Stewart, author of the popular racist blog “Wife With a Purpose” and her 30,000 Mormon followers? And why has there never been an official Mormon apology for its century-plus years of racist doctrine? Obviously, there is still significant sympathy for that superior godly color “white and delightsome” among a good number of white Mormons, including its white clergy.