About 40 years ago, the Mormon clergy “abandoned” its sinful racist doctrine. And recently it vehemently reiterated a very firm stance against its sin of yesteryear.
However, despite these official condemnations of racism today, why does there continue to be no disciplinary action taken against its member Sister Ayla Stewart, author of the popular racist blog “Wife With a Purpose” and her 30,000 Mormon followers? And why has there never been an official Mormon apology for its century-plus years of racist doctrine? Obviously, there is still significant sympathy for that superior godly color “white and delightsome” among a good number of white Mormons, including its white clergy.
Many Americans don’t accept the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and many Mormons don’t accept the correcting Mormon revelation in 1978. Sadly, like in Charlottesville, Va., racism in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is very much alive and well, too. Otherwise, how can Sister Stewart be a Mormon church member in good standing?
“Violence on both sides” is a stupid response to this ugliness.
David Fisher
West Valley City