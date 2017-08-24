I became interested in Hitler and his regime when I was in high school, 50-plus years ago. It was unbelievable that this man could come to power and create an industry of death for those that he determined were inferior. It was mind-boggling for me. Over the years of my life I have heard the argument from many that the majority of German people and/or others who supported Hitler really did not understand all that he was doing and therefore could not be held accountable for his mass murderous behaviors. I do not accept that. His behavior, if observed, gave more than fair warning of what he was up to.