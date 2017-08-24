I became interested in Hitler and his regime when I was in high school, 50-plus years ago. It was unbelievable that this man could come to power and create an industry of death for those that he determined were inferior. It was mind-boggling for me. Over the years of my life I have heard the argument from many that the majority of German people and/or others who supported Hitler really did not understand all that he was doing and therefore could not be held accountable for his mass murderous behaviors. I do not accept that. His behavior, if observed, gave more than fair warning of what he was up to.
The clown in the White House has given us a living history lesson on how and why a person like Hitler came to power. I have been disgusted at the lack of the GOP speaking out about his behavior. The man is a liar, a con artist, and his own words speak to his sexual immaturity and/or deviance. He has appointed top aides who by their own words and/or behaviors are white supremacists and his latest press conference proved he supports their ideology.
What was also stunning to me was hearing his White House staff say, “Oh well he went rogue and we had no idea.” So does that mean that this guy can’t be trusted to speak without a handler? It does not take much digging to realize how corrupt this guy is. He seems intent on moving attention away from the FBI investigation and the fact that he believes he should be able to determine what should and should not be investigated, is a huge warning sign.
Another huge warning sign is Attorney General Jeff Sessions requesting the names and information on all who participated in protest when he was sworn in. These are tactics out of Hitler’s playbook. I have to say at this point I really did not understand how many people there are in this country that I have absolutely nothing in common with.
Why anyone voted for this spoiled, useless excuse for a human is beyond me. When you bring disrespect to the office of the president, you do not deserve to be addressed as president.
Suzanne Jensen
Salt Lake City