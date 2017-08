Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune Salt Lake City police officer Sgt. Sam Wolf wakes a group of sleeping homeless people in makeshift shelter camped near 200 S. and 500 W. Wednesday morning July 19. He politely wakes up dozens of homeless camped on the sidewalks, telling them that they have to break down their camps and offers advice for help and rescources. Camping on the street is a class B misdemeanor and can now be enforced.