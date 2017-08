FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2016, file photo, former President Bill Clinton speaks while campaigning for his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in North Las Vegas, Nev. Ignoring his own sexually aggressive predilections, Donald Trump wants voters to see Bill Clinton as a scandal-plagued cad whose history with women should disqualify Hillary Clinton from the presidency. The argument doesn’t seem to resonate with America’s youngest voters, who know the 70-year-old former president as a figure out of history books and don’t seem to care about his Oval Office affair with Monica Lewinsky or other marital infidelities. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)