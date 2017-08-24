The Rio Grande neighborhood, aka business owners, behoove all of us to help them by standing up to the drug dealers and gangs by doing business with them.
The decision to do business in the Rio Grande area was either a conscious choice while knowing the character of the area or affluent people looking to revitalize an area with their vast accumulated wealth to make it “trendy.”
These benefactors pleaded on Aug. 13 that it has been going downhill fast for the last four years.
We’ve read about secret meetings to choose other sites for shelters. Reduce the number of beds. No public input. And now our esteemed legislators and governmental heads are declaring war.
The simple solution to all of this could look like my solution to it. I just go to a crime-ridden area around 10th South 9th West for my people’s farmers market. They are much more hospitable there.
Michael Cunningham
Bountiful