I think the time has come for some — especially far right — religious organizations to stop calling themselves “Christians.” Their belief structure most likely won’t change at all, nor will their devotion, but just their banner should. One would think that if they are going to use Christ’s name, they would 1) mirror his actions, or 2) at least quote him once in a while. It seems as though they do neither.
They have their favorite biblical verses to quote, but virtually none that can be contributed to their namesake, Jesus Christ. Most of their stuff deals with “hell, fire, damnation,” “eye for an eye,” etc. None of the “turn the other cheek,” “love thy neighbor,” “feed the poor” — you get the idea.
A few names I would suggest would be Biblicians, Godfearians, (Selective) Scripturians, just to name a few that come to mind. There are probably better and more definitive titles that match their beliefs, teachings and, most importantly, their actions. Whatever. Just so they leave the “Christian” part out.
I can only imagine that if Jesus Christ were around to litigate, he would most likely sue for copyright infringement.
Scott Dangerfield
Magna