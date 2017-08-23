My childhood legacy and love for Utah’s own Philo T. Farnsworth will not be taken away by Adam Gardiner, R-West Jordan.
I was a student at Ridgecrest Elementary in the 1980s. Our principal, Bruce Barnson, showed us that we can make a lasting difference in our school, community and state. No other candidate had ever been seriously considered for the honor until a fifth grade class at Ridgecrest presented a resolution to the Utah Legislature calling for the selection of Farnsworth. He was selected after studying many prominent Utahns. A written survey was also administered to 400 Utah residents. Gov. Norman H. Bangerter appointed a commission to oversee the project after it was passed during the 1987 legislative session.
I was part of the group that placed Utah’s Philo right next to Brigham Young in Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C. We learned about Philo. We met his wife. We fundraised. It was not an easy task. There was effort, love, life-long memories and lessons we learned. We reached our goal and on May 2, 1990, I was part of the choir and program in Statuary Hall when the statue of Philo was dedicated. Philo has a home.
Elizabeth B. Jensen
Cottonwood Heights