I have attended all of the meetings about the proposed new homeless centers. I have offered my opinions and suggestions, many of which showed up in Sheriff Jim Winder’s “21-point plan.” I am not “anti-homeless,” but in fact a supporter of effective and compassionate treatment for those who will accept it. And I have a property in the immediate area where I deal daily with the “homeless problem.” But am fortunate to live in an area where it is not even a remote issue, as most of us do.
Recently I had some time and delivered some items to the youth resource center located on 900 South, as I frequently do. I then had some time before a meeting and had heard that the first day of intense cleaning up around the Rio Grande was taking place today. So I went down there not knowing if my offer to help was even wanted. I was greeted with open arms and helped until the operation was complete for the day. I state this not to be congratulated; on the contrary, I consider it my duty as a resident of this community and am thankful for the health and the opportunity to assist.
I was the only non city or state employee there.
Not one other volunteer. So those of you who have been at the meetings carping about the proposals and placement of the new shelters. Those of you who showed up at the meeting the night before to decry the officials’ treatment of the homeless. And the rest of my fellow citizens with time and good health on your hands: Earn the right to express your disgust, disdain, ridicule and judgment.
Do something, get involved, gather real information in the streets and get your hands dirty (it does wash off). In other words, help. The situation is desperate, particularly for those living it. But if you are so foolish as to believe this could never affect you, your family, friends or associates, you are living in la-la land.
Bob Barr
Salt Lake City