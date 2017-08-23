Recently I had some time and delivered some items to the youth resource center located on 900 South, as I frequently do. I then had some time before a meeting and had heard that the first day of intense cleaning up around the Rio Grande was taking place today. So I went down there not knowing if my offer to help was even wanted. I was greeted with open arms and helped until the operation was complete for the day. I state this not to be congratulated; on the contrary, I consider it my duty as a resident of this community and am thankful for the health and the opportunity to assist.