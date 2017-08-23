The final stage of the 2017 Tour of Utah was again held downtown with the start/finish area positioned adjacent to the Capitol on East Capitol Boulevard. The event was fun, well attended and thrilling to watch, but unfortunately left a mess in its wake.
The east side of East Capitol Boulevard where the food and beverage vendors were located is strewn with abandoned garbage cans, scores of cut zip-ties used to link sections of barricade together litter the road, plastic boxes with trash and several Styrofoam containers are scattered around and even a few sections of the crowd-control barricade still sit on the shoulder of the road. What gives?
The tour organizers should always make certain they leave a race venue in at least the same condition in which they found it; better still to leave it in a cleaner state. Instead of rushing away after the conclusion of the event, tour organizers should be the last to leave after a thorough inspection and remediation of the site.
Hopefully, they have not all left town yet and still plan to go back to the Capitol with a responsible crew to clean up the mess they left behind.
Jonathan C. Seegmiller
Salt Lake City