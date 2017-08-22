They used golden shovels at the groundbreaking for the new state prison; perfect for Gov. Gary Herbert’s suggestion that this prison is “about restoring lives.” We all know there is nothing resembling altruism in the scam that is the prison move. Will they bring out those golden shovels when the developers break ground on all the planned new development in Bluffdale, at the site of the existing prison? Probably, and all paid for by Utah taxpayers to benefit a handful of developers.