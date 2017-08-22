Afghan commando petrol at the Pandola village of near the site of the U.S. forces' bombing in Achin district of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, April 14, 2017. U.S. forces in Afghanistan on Thursday struck an Islamic State tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon every used in combat by the U.S. military, Pentagon officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)