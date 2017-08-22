I disagree with Rob Hammer’s Aug. 13 wild horse commentary. While working as a botanist for the Bureau of Land Management in southwestern Wyoming and northern Nevada, I witnessed the damage wild horses do to natural resources first-hand. Not only do horses trample springs and other water sources, they scare away wildlife so they cannot drink. Unlike cattle, horses tear out the vegetation and can completely denude areas where they have congregated. They also spend the full year in the same areas, which results in the vegetation never getting a chance to recover.