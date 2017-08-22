What happened in Charlottesville finally tore the scab off America and revealed the ugly sores beneath. If we continue pretending that the USA was not built by anti-Semites, colonizers and white supremacists on the backs or slaves, American Indians, immigrants and indentured servants and that we need to own up to our institutionalized white elitism, then moving out of this abyss is unlikely.
Marching against these sores is fine, but will not be enough. We must elect leaders for all, take responsibility for the well-being of our fellow citizens and not only talk the talk, but take the difficult walk of participation in the democratic process. There is no engaging in dialogue with extremists.
I believe that middle, right and left must work and engage constructively together in order to move this country into the light. Right now it is so dark no matter what time of day.
Andrea Globokar
Salt Lake City