Some donors are truly desirous of being of service to a school, possibly an alumnus. Others quietly relish the idea of having their name or brand boldly inscribed on some facility or their name attached to some academic chair. However, reality being what it is, others still smile each April 15 when their donation also relieves part of what could have been an onerous tax burden. To those espousing denial of any funding which does not fit their particular political or ideological credo, be careful about what you wish for. If some of those cash cows begin to wander off to new pastures, you and your fellow doctrinal devotees may have to find a second job.