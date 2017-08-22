An Aug. 3 Tribune article indicated a University of Utah department head is having a mental hernia over the recent $10 million donation by the Charles Koch Foundation. To this infantile imaged ideologue, allow me to explain the institutional fiscal facts of life. Where do you think all that funding for excessive, tenure-created professorial compensation comes from, a saintly tooth fairy? All the while student fees continue to rise in a never-ending cycle, forcing increasing debt of many barely able to economically survive.
These donations come from the constant efforts of well-paid and effective solicitors. Similar in their pleadings, much like the poorly clothed, grubby looking individual standing on any street corner with the poorly written cardboard sign begging for alms. The difference, these academic mendicants, much better dressed, are able to offer cocktails, fancy meals and exploitative tours of the sites where the donor’s money is to be spent, supposedly.
Besides, where do you think the cash for all these exaggerated athletic training facilities, bestowals for miscellaneous research the donor neither fully understands or possibly even cares about any potential productive results, if any comes from? It should be understood by the individual demanding withdrawal of the Koch endowment that many donations emanate from sources whose true resources and background of ultra-liberal undertakings, as well as those of the more extreme conservative nature would surprise even the most understanding faculty club member.
Some donors are truly desirous of being of service to a school, possibly an alumnus. Others quietly relish the idea of having their name or brand boldly inscribed on some facility or their name attached to some academic chair. However, reality being what it is, others still smile each April 15 when their donation also relieves part of what could have been an onerous tax burden. To those espousing denial of any funding which does not fit their particular political or ideological credo, be careful about what you wish for. If some of those cash cows begin to wander off to new pastures, you and your fellow doctrinal devotees may have to find a second job.
James F. Oshust
Millcreek