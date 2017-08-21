It might interest some people to know that many schools in our state have done away with handwriting. Period. Students do all their work on a keyboard.
What does this mean for civilized societies?
No more birthday cards with personal notes to Grandma, no sticky notes on the mirror, no diaries. Students will not be able to read their teachers’ comments written on their papers. Love letters are already nearly a thing of the past. Young people will not be able to fill out a form or sign their name.
Handwriting has been part of the human experience for thousands of years. Losing that would be a travesty. Of course technology is vital, but becoming automatons is not desirable.
S. Einfeldt
Kaysville