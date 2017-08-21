Rep. Mia Love’s “office hours” aren’t a town hall replacement. Seeing The Tribune’s editorial endorsing Love’s “office hours” as a legitimate replacement for a traditional town hall disappointed me. I was in the first group to meet with the congresswoman and it was clear this event was no more than a PR stunt that The Tribune bought hook, line and sinker.
I asked Love a very basic question: “If Special Counsel Robert Mueller is fired, will you vote to impeach the president?” She completely refused to answer. After asking my question a second time to try and get a response, one of Love’s aides jumped in and cut off the meeting. There was a constituent after my place in line that didn’t get to ask her question on immigration because Love was too afraid to take a stance on this important issue.
Love didn’t allow any recording devices during the meetings and still refused to answer the questions presented to her. She is now claiming she is holding town halls and she clearly is not.
No answers. No accountability. No transparency. It’s time to hold a real town hall, Congresswoman Love.
Tom Taylor
Millcreek