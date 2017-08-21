Watching the events of the past several days in Charlottsville, I would expect that every single person in the USA should write to their representatives in Utah, to their governor, to their U.S. representatives and senators, to denounce the response of the United States president toward those events.
The United States House of Representatives and Senate should come back from recess and pass a unanimous resolution in both chambers condemning the president for his lack of moral guidance in this matter and condemn white supremacy in all of its ugly forms, including the demonstrations and the White House staff should all offer their resignations.
It is time for the president to resign and allow someone with moral integrity to run this country. If they do not, then we risk falling into chaos and violence in this great country. For heaven’s sake, then let us work together and begin to solve our problems instead of entrenching ourselves in hatred and opposition.
E. William LeRoy
Springville