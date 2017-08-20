I remember going to the state fair as a young boy. I witnessed a demonstration put on by a man named Philo Farnsworth wherein he transmitted an image of the people from a camera to a round black and white cathode ray tube. He predicted that this item would some day provide entertainment and communication to the world. I understand that Farnsworth sold the rights to the invention to the RCA Corporation for $150. RCA developed the concept and it is what it is today in the world of communications, technology and data.