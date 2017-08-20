Rocky Mountain Power’s relentless assault on rooftop solar proves RMP does not care about air quality in Utah. Cleaning up our air must be a cooperative effort between RMP and its customers to promote green energy production, which should include:
A class action lawsuit against RMP if it continues its assault on rooftop solar.
Creating a per-KW tax on fossil fuel damage that would be paid by RMP. Coal-generated electricity causes poor air quality making people sick. Compensation for harm is required, because the resulting health care costs are astronomical.
Moving the oil refineries out of the Salt Lake Valley to the east. If moving the prison is an economic windfall for the state, then moving the oil refinery would do the same for the state and the refinery — providing an economic opportunity to adopt new technology to make it less polluting.
Encouraging people to install white roofs on their homes. White roofs drastically reduce summertime cooling costs. Why? On a 100 F day a black asphalt roof can reach 182° F, but a white roof can be as cool as 112 F.
Every citizen has a moral responsibility to support substantive changes to clean up Utah’s air. Wise stewardship demands real changes.
Scot Morgan
Salt Lake City