Gore tells us that burning carbon-based fuel for our energy source is bad and is the primary cause of global warming. He also emphasizes the need to conserve energy use and use “green or renewable energy” whenever possible. He tells us what we need to do, while at the same time his home consumes 20 times as much energy as the average home in this country, according to several sources. This is in addition to his preference for travel in private jets and large limo SUVs.