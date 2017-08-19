Congratulations to Al Gore on his new movie sequel to an ”Inconvenient Truth.” As we all know, Gore spent a number of years as a congressman prior to service as Bill Clinton’s vice president.
Gore learned, as a congressman, that you could pass laws for the “good” of the country and then exempt the members of Congress from the jurisdiction of the laws they enacted, which they do at every opportunity.
Gore tells us that burning carbon-based fuel for our energy source is bad and is the primary cause of global warming. He also emphasizes the need to conserve energy use and use “green or renewable energy” whenever possible. He tells us what we need to do, while at the same time his home consumes 20 times as much energy as the average home in this country, according to several sources. This is in addition to his preference for travel in private jets and large limo SUVs.
Thanks again, Al, we all had hoped that through the years after Washington, D.C., you might have learned that leadership means that you lead the way, then you ask us to follow.
Stuart Young
Sandy