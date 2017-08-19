This is a letter to the people of Salt Lake City and surrounding areas. I see that the Our Schools Now people are saying that we need to raise taxes for the schools.
I just received my tax statement from the county and was shocked to see they want to raise my property taxes by over 10 percent. A large part of that was for the Granite School District.
Now, someone tell me why the schools need to raise property taxes, sales taxes and income taxes all at one time. As a person on a fixed income, this will take away from my basic needs to pay these taxes. Now I have not seen anywhere that they are telling people about this triple dipping to pay for everything they want.
There are those of us just getting by now and if you look we got a tiny raise this year in our income, about $8 a month, and if you increase all these taxes, we will not be able to survive.
Medicare is going up, medicine is going up, food is going up and utilities are going up. Everything but our income is up.
Please think about us older people and those others that can’t afford a raise in taxes before you vote to raise them. Please remember that some of those who will lose will be your parents and loved ones.
Larry Clifton
Taylorsville