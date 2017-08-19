There is a medical adage that says,“If a disease is incurable, prevention is the only proper course.”
Since the 1950s, this was the approach various antiwar organizations (e.g., Physicians for Social Responsibility, of which I was a member) took in dealing with the threat of nuclear war. Seen in this context the possibility of nuclear war was seen as an incurable disease.
Suddenly we are confronted with similar issues 60 years later with the belligerent confrontation between Kim Jun-inJung Un and Donald Trump. President Trump undoubtedly carries the “football” (the briefcase with the nuclear codes) with him when he golfs. One could imagine him missing an easy putt and reacting in fury, calling for the suitcase and then who knows what?
Meanwhile, several municipalities and survivalist companies have begun developing civil defense programs: shelters, duck and cover programs, etc.
Rather than preparing for the possibility of a nuclear war, it would be sagacious for all efforts to be directed toward preventing what would undoubtedly be a global disaster.
Maybe the football should be handed over to Melania Trump. She seems like a less tempestuous soul.
Louis Borgenicht
Salt Lake City