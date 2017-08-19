The women of Utah have no one to blame but themselves for the wage gap that harms their families. The women of Utah are totally responsible for receiving pay unequal to the pay men receive for doing exactly the same work. The female-led households of Utah struggling to live below the poverty line are partially responsible for their tragic situations. The women of Utah are absolutely, totally, unquestionably guilty of keeping themselves in second place to the smirking men and women in political power here in Utah. The sorry truth is the women of Utah choose to keep themselves in second place now, and in some cases, eternally (LDS).