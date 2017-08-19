The women of Utah have no one to blame but themselves for the wage gap that harms their families. The women of Utah are totally responsible for receiving pay unequal to the pay men receive for doing exactly the same work. The female-led households of Utah struggling to live below the poverty line are partially responsible for their tragic situations. The women of Utah are absolutely, totally, unquestionably guilty of keeping themselves in second place to the smirking men and women in political power here in Utah. The sorry truth is the women of Utah choose to keep themselves in second place now, and in some cases, eternally (LDS).
The women of Utah could overturn their inferior second place standing in life as easily as taking a breath. Simply vote, at every level of government. But never, never, ever vote for a Republican to rule over their lives again.
This is an ironclad fact: The Republican Party adamantly refuses to pass laws that support equality for women. They have not done it. They will not ever do it. Ever. And that includes the powerful Utah Republican congresswoman, Mia Love.
Women of Utah can root themselves out of economic second place and out of every other ugly anti-woman law and regulation on the books, including health care and the right to control their own bodies and lives. Sadly, apparently, obviously, the women of Utah do not care enough about themselves and the rest of the world to do it. Those least respectful of themselves give themselves and their vote to a soulless psychopathic liar; Trump.
John Dombek
Santa Clara