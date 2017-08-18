LeEllen McCartney, like the commissioners and like everyone who is elected (up to and including the president of the United States), is hired and paid by the citizens of either the county, the state or the country. They are, as the phrase goes, civil servants. When McCartney (whom I admire greatly) says that she cannot talk about certain matters because it would breach attorney-client privilege, I think she misunderstands her position. She was both elected and paid by the residents of Wayne County. We are her clients.