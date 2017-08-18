Once upon a time, far away in the land called Ideology, there lived a young man. He was happy. Life was good. Each day, he spent hours listening to his trusted friend, the fox, who counseled him with great wisdom. The fox, it seemed, always knew what was best.
As the years passed, the man noticed his life was changing, that it was not as good. But each day the fox convinced him not to fear, that his life was good. And so, the man believed the fox.
But, over time, the man’s life became hard. He noticed the chiefs of the land were growing rich at his expense, even though the fox said this was not so. The man, now wiser himself, grew suspicious of the fox’s words.
And so, he searched and searched until he found reliable sources, truth based on solid facts. To his great distress, the man realized his friend, the fox, had been lying to him most of the time and that the fox worked secretly to benefit the chiefs. Outraged at this betrayal, the man banished the fox from his life and, instead, sought counsel from trusted sources.
Moral: Unbiased fact-checking proves Fox News lies/deceives about two-thirds of the time, mostly to benefit the ultrarich. Let’s banish the Fox.
Andrew Kramer
Ivins