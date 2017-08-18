In light of the numerous (over 150) comments to my earlier letter with the title “Hard to pursue happiness without health care,” I would like to offer the following to those many who voiced concern about the cost of single-payer universal insurance.
According to Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s semiannual report, the per capita health care spending in the U.S. was $9,451, Germany was $5,267, Canada was $4,608 and Australia was $4,420.
It would seem health care costs are significantly less in those “socialist” countries.
As for the high cost of taxes to pay for universal health care, please watch Michael Moore’s “Where to Invade Next,” which shows a bar graph comparing total taxation for the U.S. and several “socialist” countries.
The total tax bill in the U.S. is significantly higher than those “socialist” countries.
Kermit Heid
Salt Lake City