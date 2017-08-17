The radical, socialist liberals on the faculty at the U. are in a panic over the possible donation of $10 million from the Charles Koch Foundation. They fear that someone — anyone — might interrupt them from spewing their hatred of free speech, less government, lower taxes and personal responsibility.
They are planning to petition the academic Senate to refuse the donation, as it might lead to young students to question their socialist agenda.
What a pity, when academia becomes hysterical when ideas contrary to their way of thinking might find listeners.
John Brose
Midway