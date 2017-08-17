In 2016 alone, companies sold 316 million tons of coal from federal and Indian lands valued at $5.4 billion, generating close to $600 million in royalties, reported by Interior Department data. Because of archaic rules going back to the 1980s, these companies where able to sell their fuel to affiliates at low prices which they paid the royalties on and then later sold the coal at much higher prices, thus cheating out government and the states where the coal was mined out of millions of dollars, since the royalties are divided equally between state and federal revenue.