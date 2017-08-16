How do you control illegal immigration? A simple solution was proposed several years ago but was killed by Republicans in Congress. Namely, an immigrant picture ID card similar to a driver license and a database of authorized jobs. Employment history could be maintained in a government database and easily checked online by potential employers, workplace inspectors, police or immigration officials as needed. The proposal was killed by Republicans ostensibly because they objected to employers having to check the legal status of applicants and were very reluctant to legislate penalties on the many thousands of businesses — large and small — who cheated and still cheat and exploit the undocumented. With today’s technology, such excuses are no longer valid.