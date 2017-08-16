So, it amazes me how we’ve all become so team-oriented in our mono vision perspectives drawn unconditionally down political/party lines. On everything. An example is the idea that a new president is or is not eventually responsible for the nationwide economy, with such markers as housing markets, stock markets, job growth, unemployment and food stamp statistics measuring the score.
Gary Ruiz, in his letter published Aug. 5, indicates that he has a problem with the Donald Trump administration taking some claim and pride in the numbers they see as trending positive since President Trump took office. He wants President Barack Obama to receive the credit.
OK, fine with me, even if Obama’s leadership to many experts seemed to keep us in a recession for far longer than normal. I’ll take it.
But my question to Ruiz is this: Do you give President Ronald Reagan credit for putting in place what continued on and what eventually President Bill Clinton inherited, that being a robust economy that continued in its general strength for essentially close to two decades?
I’ll bet Ruiz is one who still thinks Reagan’s economy was all based on “voodoo economics.”
I heard one congresswoman the other day say that TEAM is an acronym, meaning “together everyone achieves more.” We need Congress and voters to act more like a team, beginning with across-party thinking and habits where it comes to taking credit or laying blame.
Scott Spackeen
Sandy