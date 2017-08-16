A while back, I wrote a letter to the editor(s) expressing my anger and sadness about the removal of the daily bridge column. Today I am writing again to express my feelings.
This time I am speaking not just for myself but for all the members of our Sunday Night After Dinner Duplicate Group and for the many, many other bridge groups, classes and clubs within reading range of this fine newspaper.
Thank you, thank you, thank you for the happy return of the bridge column and for giving it a respectable space near, but not among, the comics and other puzzles. Here we can read the fine comments of Phillip Alder and other bridge experts. We get to compare our skill, or lack thereof, with other players who tackle select hands from the bidding to the execution of the contract. We get to talk about the column with our friends. What fun for us.
What a grand slam feeling to have the editors respond to our opinions. What a fine example of true and sincere communication. I am so proud of The Tribune now.
Deneb Sandack
Salt Lake City