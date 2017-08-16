Thank you, thank you, thank you for the happy return of the bridge column and for giving it a respectable space near, but not among, the comics and other puzzles. Here we can read the fine comments of Phillip Alder and other bridge experts. We get to compare our skill, or lack thereof, with other players who tackle select hands from the bidding to the execution of the contract. We get to talk about the column with our friends. What fun for us.